Curaleaf's Select Brand Launches Select CBD Bites, With CBN,CBG And Zero THC

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA announced the expansion of Select's CBD line with the launch of Select CBD Bites. Available across the U.S. both in-store and online, Select's latest offering is infused with purified, broad-spectrum hemp to provide targeted wellness benefits without the psychoactive effects of THC.

Select CBD Bites are formulated with natural ingredients and cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG and CBD to target three specific areas of focus: sleep, restoration and recovery. Each bite contains 25mg of cannabinoids derived from U.S. grown hemp that is third-party lab tested for purity and consistency. Select CBD Bites are now available in three flavors:

Select Snooze Bites (Blackberry) are infused with a 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBN, a cannabinoid known for its relaxing and sedative qualities.

Select Recover Bites (Watermelon) are infused with a 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG, a cannabinoid known for its restorative qualities.

Select Chill Bites (Mango) are infused with CBD, one of the best-known non-psychoactive cannabinoids on the market recognized for its soothing qualities.

"In order for cannabis to become a truly mainstream CPG industry, we must create accessible products that seamlessly fit into the lifestyles of everyday consumers," stated Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf US. "Select CBD Bites reflect our mission to bring high quality and approachable products to consumers at every stage of their cannabis journeys, and we are thrilled to introduce these offerings to a national audience."

Last year, Curaleaf announced its national distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Select CBD Bites will be available in 30-pack, 10-pack and 2-pack formats across Southern Glazer's distribution network, as well as online.

Photo: Courtesy of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Related News

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Consumption Lounges Are Back At Artist Tree In California, Curaleaf, Columbia Care, Verano & Ayr Wellness Open Shops

Curaleaf Opens Two New Cannabis Dispensaries In Pembroke Park And Englewood, Florida

Curaleaf International Registers Range Of Proprietary THC/CBD Cannabis Oil Product Formulations In Malta