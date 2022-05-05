BREAKING: Isiah Thomas's One World Products & Afro-Colombian Group Will Dedicate A Million Acres To Industrial Hemp Production

ISIAH International, One World Products Inc OWPC, the largest Black-controlled, licensed hemp and cannabis producer in Colombia, and AMUNAFRO, the National Association of Mayors of Municipalities with Afro-Colombian populations, announced late Thursday that they had entered into a partnership to control over one million acres in Colombia to focus on industrial hemp production.

The organizations sealed the unprecedented agreement with AMUNAFRO during the recent visit of One World CEO Isiah Thomas to Colombia.

“Our expanded partnership with AMUNAFRO represents a historic shift for the Indigenous farmer and grower communities and the Afro-Colombian population,” Thomas stated in a press release. “As an ascendant international hemp and cannabis company focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, our consortium will now control over one million acres of land in Colombia focused on the licensed production of industrial hemp for integration into sustainable, carbon-reducing products made throughout the world."

Thomas, who is widely viewed as among the 50 greatest players in NBA history, continued.

“With this control over one million-plus acres dedicated to eco-enriching hemp production, we estimate that we will capture more carbon than the Amazon Rainforest will capture in comparable decades to come. Another benefit of the partnership is that we now may be the largest black-owned land organization in the Americas.”

A Business Consortium Of Small And Emerging Businesses

Thomas explained the primary goal of this partnership is to serve the Indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities through the formation of “a business consortium of small and emerging business entities with an interest in the cultivation of industrial hemp.”

Thomas described the agreement as a game-changer toward “improving the global environment as well as the lives of Indigenous people and Afro-Colombians for future generations.”

One World Products planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia and began harvesting in the first quarter of 2020.

The Company expects to supply its global clients with the highest quality industrial and commercial applications for cannabis, hemp and hemp products, including derivatives in crude oil, distillate as well as isolate forms with industrial-scale production to serve the global cannabis and hemp demand. Its products will be produced and tested according to GAP, GMP and ISO standards.

One World Products was recently selected by Stellantis N.V. STLA, one of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers with brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Maserati and Peugeot - to develop and supply hemp-based bioplastic solutions for interior and exterior components.

Image Via El Planteo.