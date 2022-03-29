Planet 13 Receives Exemption For Filing Restated Interim Financial Reports

Pursuant to subsection 4.3(4) of National Instrument 51-102, in connection with filing its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 today in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLTHPLNHF is also required to file restated interim financial reports for the interim periods in 2020 under U.S. GAAP.

The Restated Interim Financial Report for September 30, 2021 are expected to be filed Monday and Planet 13 was granted an exemption by the Ontario Securities Commission providing Planet 13 with an additional 45 days from March 28th to file the Restated Interim Financial Reports for March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021. In accordance with requirements of the decision document received from the OSC, Planet 13 affirms the following:

Planet 13 is relying on this exemption

Its management and other insiders are subject to an insider black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207

Its management expects to file the applicable restated interim reports and related MD&As on or prior to May 10, 2022.

