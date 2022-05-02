QQQ
Planet 13 Expands Popular TRENDI Cannabis Brand To California With Premium Flower

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 2, 2022 8:23 AM | 1 min read

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLTHPLNHF a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, has announced the expansion of its TRENDI brand to California starting with premium small batch flower strains. TRENDI will be exclusive to Planet 13 Orange County to start.

"We are excited to begin bringing our portfolio of award-winning brands to California starting with TRENDI. Now that we are fully vertically integrated in California, we have the ability to introduce all of our brands to increase margins at our retail location and to enter into the wholesale market," stated Bob Groesbeck, co-CEO of Planet 13. "We are diligently executing our strategy in California, Nevada, and Florida to grow revenue, profitability and brand equity."

