Planet 13 Nevada Cannabis Cultivation Expansion Fuels SuperStore In-House Product Growth

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLNHF PLTH a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, started the expansion of its Nevada cultivation facility adding 22,000 square feet of cultivation space to fuel in-house product growth.

"We've seen incredible consumer support for our brands like TRENDI and HaHa which have risen to among the top selling brands in their respective categories in Nevada. The only thing that has limited Medizin, our popular premium flower brand, from joining them at the top of the leaderboard has been supply constraints. Our lack of supply has historically led to us selling out every harvest, leaving our customers wanting more," stated Larry Scheffler, co-CEO of Planet 13. "The expansion of our Nevada cultivation facility will allow us to better satisfy customer demand for our premium flower and continue to grow our in-house brands share of sales."

Photo: Courtesy of Richard T on Unsplash

