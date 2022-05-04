Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: New STIIIZY & Budega Stores In California, Treez Opens Engineering Hub In India

STIIIZY Launches Its First Retail Location In Santa Rosa, CA

Cannabis brand STIIIZY is opening its first retail location in Santa Rosa, California.

Located off Redwood Highway 101 at 3175 Range Avenue in Santa Rosa, the new STIIIZY store is fully equipped with a comprehensive collection of in-demand products, available for the first time in Sonoma County, creating a one-stop-shop for all things cannabis.

"We're excited to expand our retail footprint in Northern California, and specifically in the city of Santa Rosa," Tak Sato, president of STIIIZY parent company Shryne Group Inc said. "The first time I visited Santa Rosa was to attend the Hall of Flowers trade show, one of the biggest industry events of the year. I knew we had to have a STIIIZY store here as Santa Rosa is one of the most influential cities for cannabis culture."

STIIIZY Santa Rosa spans 3,500 square feet and includes STIIIZY products such as the exclusive STIIIZY extracts, flower, edibles and more, alongside other quality brands. It's Shryne Group's 11th location in Northern California and 21st location in the state.

In addition to creating unionized job opportunities at its newest retail location, STIIIZY will bring its philanthropic project "Joint Efforts" to the Sonoma region.

Westwood Budega Gets Green Light To Open In May

Halo Collective Inc. HALO HCANF has received final approvals from the Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation & California Department of Cannabis Control and the State Department of Cannabis Control to commence adult-use sales at its Budega-branded retail dispensary in Westwood.

The company's retail location is now ready for transacting as the track and trace system and point-of-sale have been implemented.

Adjacent to Beverly Hills, located at 10461 Santa Monica Blvd., ZXC11 has leased approximately 1,500 square feet in Westwood within two miles of the University of Los Angeles California campus.

"With these approvals in hand, Budega's Westwood store is slated to open with products on shelves in a matter of weeks," Katie Field, president and director of Halo said. "Westwood's opening will allow us to serve even more consumers in the Los Angeles area with a super prime location."

Treez Opens New Engineering Hub In India

Treez is opening its new engineering operations in Trivandrum, India, with an initial staffing of 100 employees scheduled to join by the end of this year.

Located at Technopark in the capital of the Indian state of Kerala, the company's new operations represent Treez's second engineering center, with San Francisco continuing as its other major engineering hub.

The new engineering center will develop products and enhancements for its cloud commerce platform, such as point of sale (POS), inventory management, customer management, omnichannel sales, catalog management, data analytics and other solutions.

"Treez's new engineering center is the latest example of our deep commitment to deliver cutting edge innovation and superior cannabis cloud solutions that help retailers grow their businesses," said Shon Wedde, vice president of engineering at Treez.

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Petrucci on Unsplash