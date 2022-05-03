Calvin Johnson & Rob Sims, Former NFL Stars, Open Flagship Cannabis Dispensary In Niles Michigan

Primitiv, a Michigan-based cannabis company founded by former NFL stars Rob Sims and 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Calvin Johnson Jr., are opening the group’s flagship dispensary in Niles, Michigan.

In addition to the dispensary offering a selection of Primitiv and other Michigan-based cannabis products, the group has also launched a branded line of merchandise available for purchase at the Niles dispensary and online via its e-commerce website.

“This is a project of passion that we have been cultivating for the past several years and we couldn’t be more excited to see it become a reality,” said Primitiv co-founder Rob Sims. “We’ve made Michigan our home and have been blessed by the support we have received from our community and feel this is a great way to further plant roots and give back to the communities that have embraced us.”

For Johnson and Sims, opening Primitiv is about more than just a retail opportunity, as the two have been advocating the elevated wellness properties of cannabis for years.

In a physically demanding sport like pro football, athletes learn to deal with the pain in order to keep playing and extend their careers as long as possible. All too often, they are prescribed opioid painkillers for treatment, which can lead to dependency and addiction.

Johnson and Sims felt the need for a more holistic approach to their pain management, and Primitiv was born out of that belief.

“We’ve seen so many of our brothers from around the league turn to other forms of pain relief just to get through the game, day or season,” Johnson added. “We believe in the holistic properties of cannabis as an all-natural, plant-based option not just for athletes but for anyone looking for physical or mental relief. We’ve just scratched the surface in our innovation process and are looking forward to more news to share later this year.”

Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims in grow facility (Courtesy Primitiv)

Primitiv offers a variety of its coveted pre-rolls and 3.5-gram packages of flower, grown in the group’s Webberville facility, along with other popular brands grown throughout Michigan.

Later this year, Primitiv will introduce a limited-edition collection of memorabilia including jerseys, trading cards, footballs, helmets, NFTs and more.

Located at 1286 S. 11th St. in Niles, Michigan, Primitiv now occupies the space formerly known as Billiard Garden. All guests must be at least 21 years old and have proper identification.