Grows Space New England Presents Its Take On The Massachusetts Cannabis Market At The Cannabis Capital Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Robert Wolf, Managing Executive at Grow Space New England was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference (CCC).

Grow Space New England operates as a gateway to cannabis cultivation in Massachusetts. The company finds legally compliant sites, gets the necessary construction permits, then constructs greenhouse and outdoor grow facilities that are leased to licensed cultivators.

Watch the full interview here.

Photo by RODNAE Productions on Pexels