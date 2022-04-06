TerrAscend & Berner's Cookies Partner To Open Third Cookies Dispensary In Michigan

Gage Cannabis Co. subsidiary of TerrAscend Corp., TRSSF TER will open a Cookies dispensary in Ann Arbor and host a grand opening celebration on April 8th. Located in the heart of Ann Arbor at 2460 W. Stadium Blvd., the new cannabis provisioning center will be operated by Gage in exclusive partnership with Cookies.

"To me, Michigan is one of the biggest markets next to California," stated Berner, co-founder and CEO of Cookies. "Michigan smokers are very educated and spoiled for choice just like us in Cali. I spent a lot of time in Ann Arbor on off days during my music tour, and love the vibe. I look forward to bringing our customer journey and new flavors to one of my favorite towns."

At approximately 3,900 square-foot, the dispensary is expected to employ 25 local residents and will carry the entire family of Cookies products including Cookies, Lemonnade, Runtz, PowerzzzUp, Minntz and Grandiflora lines. Gage is the exclusive partner of Cookies in Michigan for cultivation, processing and retail, with the partnership recently extended until 2026.With the new location, TerrAscend now operates 26 dispensaries serving medical and adult-use cannabis markets in the U.S. and Canada, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto.

"Ann Arbor knows great cannabis," stated Jason Wild, executive chairman of TerrAscend. "We are excited to bring the Cookies experience, its deep library of high-quality genetics, and world-class product selection to Ann Arbor. Cookies is the most recognized brand in cannabis. We look forward to bringing its unique customer experience to more markets."

The grand opening weekend will include music, a gaming trailer, food trucks and special giveaways. Berner, will be in Ann Arbor for the April 8th grand opening with his signature blue Cookies bus and a group of VIP friends.

Jason Wild executive chairman of TerrAscend, will be one of the speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.