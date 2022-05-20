Pros And Cons To Growing Your Own Weed

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission.

There are both great rewards and potential stressors involved with homegrown marijuana. Here’s what you need to know before you plant.

Many Americans discovered their green thumbs during the pandemic. Whether it was a modest attempt at an herb garden, or a full-scale vegetable greenhouse, everyone was getting their hands dirty and loving it.

Just as more adults have honed their gardening skills, marijuana has become legal in more areas throughout the country. It is now legal to grow marijuana in 19 states and Washington D.C.

While each state has its own requirements and regulations, this is definitely something to ponder, especially since droves of “crazy plant people” have come out of the woodwork in the last few years. Yet as of 2021, only about 6% of cannabis users grew their own weed.

The idea of going out to your backyard and grabbing your favorite strain may sound serene, but growing your own weed is not always that romantic, and certainly not that simple. Before you run out to your favorite home and garden store or start building a greenhouse in your backyard, consider these top pros and cons to growing your own marijuana.

Top Reasons To Grow Your Own Weed

Quality Control

Just like produce, it is good to know where your weed came from. There are a variety of marijuana growing techniques. Some are pure and organic, while others are heavier on pesticides and use questionable growing methods.

When you grow your own weed you are able to achieve exactly the type of product you are looking for. You can use your own methods to grow buds to be as plentiful or potent as you desire. Furthermore, just like eating a salad made with vegetables from your garden, there is a sense of pride and accomplishment attached to the weed you grow yourself. And that is something money can’t buy.

Good Long Term Investment

Growing weed might be more involved than growing green beans, but the rewards can make your wallet very happy. If an outdoor plant is grown correctly with ideal conditions it can yield up to 17.5 ounces of bud.

Depending on the quality of weed, one ounce of quality weed retails anywhere from just over $200 per ounce to much higher. According to Statista, “The District of Columbia holds the record for the highest price per ounce of high quality marijuana in the United States, as of October 2020, with an average price of some 591 U.S. dollars per ounce.” So while the initial setup may be costly, the long term savings can be highly beneficial.

Freedom To Choose The Strain

Depending on where you live, variety may be a luxury you simply do not have access to. If you are growing marijuana for medical purposes, you likely have a very specific desired effect you are trying to cultivate and harness. When you grow your own weed you are ensuring you have access to the exact type of marijuana you want, or possibly even need.

Reasons To Reconsider Growing Your Own Weed

Security Concerns

The most notable concern involved with growing your own weed is safety and security. Some people are lucky enough to live in an area where everyone trusts each other, but most Americans lock their doors and even have security systems installed.

Growing weed, however legal it may be, may just put a bullseye on your house for those looking for a quick score. “For law-abiding growers it could invite burglaries, since their stash is worth $1,000 a pound and easy to resell,” The Guardian explained . This issue is even more concerning if you are growing your marijuana outdoors. Constant worry is definitely one way to take the fun out of what was meant to be a fun project.

Time And Money

You may eventually save money if you are able to successfully grow marijuana, but it will cost lots of time and money before you see your first bud. No matter how much attention and love you give the plant, it will still take months to grow, and even more weeks of drying, trimming and curing before it is ready for consumption.

Growing marijuana is also much more costly than your regular backyard garden. Ensuring a successful marijuana crop can be expensive, as “cultivation equipment and operational costs can be quite steep for the average person given the lighting, electricity, thermoregulation, humidity, and timers needed for a successful grow,” according to Greentank, a company that manufactures hardware for cannabis companies.

Space

Even if you have the security, time and money you have to consider the space concerns. You may think you can make use of a small path of grass on the side of your house, but unless the natural lighting and temperature are ideal, or you can build a greenhouse, you may have to move your operation inside at some point.

According to New Frontier data, more than half (56%) of home-growers claimed to cultivate cannabis indoors, which makes it easier to regulate temperature and light versus outdoors. Unless you have ideal weather conditions or ample space for a stable greenhouse setup, you may have to dedicate an entire well-insulated room to the growing cycle of these plants.

If you live in a state where it is legal to grow your own cannabis, you have a lot to consider. There are both great rewards and potential stressors involved with homegrown marijuana. If you do decide to plant, however, be sure to do your research so you can have a great crop on your first try. Regardless of the outcome, make sure you remember to enjoy yourself, because it is supposed to be fun after all.