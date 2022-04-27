QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

BaM | Body and Mind Inc: An MSO Taking Care of Both

by Jessica N. Abraham 
April 27, 2022 12:39 PM | 1 min read

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Michael Mills, CEO of the award-winning Body and Mind Inc. BAMM BMMJ joined Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022 to discuss investments relating to multi-state operations in the production, cultivation and retail sale of high quality, medical and recreational cannabis products.

Body and Mind (BaM)’s wholly-owned Nevada subsidiary was awarded one of the first medical marijuana cultivation licenses ever. The company’s products include its award-winning strain of cannabis flower, edibles, oils and extracts. 

Watch the full presentation here:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Image via BaM | Body and Mind on Instagram

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conferencebody and mindPartner ContentCannabisPenny StocksMarkets