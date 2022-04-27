BaM | Body and Mind Inc: An MSO Taking Care of Both

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Michael Mills, CEO of the award-winning Body and Mind Inc. BAMM BMMJ joined Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022 to discuss investments relating to multi-state operations in the production, cultivation and retail sale of high quality, medical and recreational cannabis products.

Body and Mind (BaM)’s wholly-owned Nevada subsidiary was awarded one of the first medical marijuana cultivation licenses ever. The company’s products include its award-winning strain of cannabis flower, edibles, oils and extracts.

Watch the full presentation here:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Image via BaM | Body and Mind on Instagram