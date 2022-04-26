QQQ
CT Legislature To Advance Bill That Protects Children From Ingesting Marijuana Products

by Nicolás Jose Rodriguez, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2022 5:42 PM | 1 min read

In 2021, Connecticut passed a law that made possession and consumption of marijuana legal from July 1, 2021, and paved the way for the legal cultivation, processing, distribution and retail of marijuana for adult use. Retail sales of cannabis are scheduled to begin in Connecticut on July 1st, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Connecticut legislature is working on passing a bill that seeks to protect children from ingesting marijuana and marijuana products.

Raised House Bill No. 5155 is co-sponsored by Reps. Jaime S. Foster (D), Geraldo C. Reyes (D), Anthony L. Nolan (D), Brian T. Smith (D) John-Michael Parker (D) and Senator Saud Anwar (D).

The bill was referred to Joint Committee on Children in February and went through a public hearing.

Some of the measures proposed by the bill are:

  • Clear labeling.
  • Serving size limits.
  • Childproof packaging.
  • Safe Storage Education.
  • Establishing laboratory testing standards.
  • Prohibiting certain manufacturing methods, or inclusion of 73 additives to cannabis products, including, but not limited to added flavoring and terpenes.
  • Prohibiting cannabis product types that appeal to children.
  • Establishing physical and cyber security requirements related to building out, and monitoring protocols for cannabis establishments as a requirement for licensure.

Photo by Ben White on Unsplash

 

 

