Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG announced that its board of directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.66 per share. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Friday, May 27, 2022.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $4.9 billion in sales, the company is one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company is a provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. Another wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Collective, was established to invest in emerging areas of the cannabis industry.

