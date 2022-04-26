QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2022 3:04 PM | 1 min read

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG announced that its board of directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.66 per share. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Friday, May 27, 2022.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $4.9 billion in sales, the company is one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company is a provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. Another wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Collective, was established to invest in emerging areas of the cannabis industry.

Photo: Courtesy of Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash

Related News

RIV Capital To Acquire New York-Based Etain Via $247M Deal, Names New CEO

Leading Cannabis Payments Platform CanPay Exceeds $500M In Retail Purchases

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: The Hawthorne CollectiveThe Hawthorne Gardening CompanyCannabisNewsMarkets