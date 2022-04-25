QQQ
Superette Partners Wit Doordash Canada To Launch Cannabis Pickup In Toronto

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 25, 2022 9:21 AM | 1 min read

Superette and DoorDash Technologies Canada Inc. DASH have entered into a partnership to provide cannabis pickup in Toronto, Canada.

Superette and DoorDash Canada both recognize the growing expectations of customers who want to access the best of their neighborhood through the convenience of an app. This partnership will address that growing demand by bringing Superette's in-store shopping experience onto the DoorDash app. The partnership will give consumers access to curated menus and special collections that reflect the best of the locale in which each store is based.
“We are super excited to be able to partner with DoorDash to continue to transform how consumers engage with cannabis! In true Superette fashion, every element of the experience has been carefully considered with the goal of making our retail experience digital on the DoorDash platform,” stated Drummond Munro, co-founder and chief brand officer of Superette.

DoorDash and Superette will offer a compliant product to ensure that consumers are able to access the best of their neighborhood. Customers are age-gated, so only those customers who confirm that they are aged 19+ can view cannabis retail store information, cannabis products, or anything related to cannabis. Superette will verify IDs and strictly enforce maximum possession amount at the store during pickup.

Photo: Courtesy of Superette

