DJ Khaled's Another Wing To Pop-Up In Miami On 4.20 In Partnership With LikeMeat, REEF Kitchens And Flowery

DJ Khaled’s Another Wing unveiled LikeWings, new plant-based additions to its U.S. menu in partnership with LikeMeat, a LIVEKINDLY Collective brand. This collaboration marks LikeMeat’s first ghost kitchen partnership, and LikeWings are available for order starting today through the Another Wing storefront on UberEats UBER, DoorDash DASH, GrubHub and Postmates in the U.S.

LikeMeat’s plant-based LikeWings come in Another Wing’s flavors including: You Loyal! Lemon Pepper, Honey! Honey! Hot Honey Sriracha and They Don’t Want You To Win TRUFFALO. To celebrate the launch, Another Wing will co-host a pop-up wing dispensary, named Another Wing Dispensary, in partnership with the Flowery in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood on April 20 between 3 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

"This LikeWings collaboration is an incredible opportunity for people who don’t eat meat to enjoy the incredible flavors of Another Wing. This collab combines the flavors of Another Wing with the plant power of LikeMeat,” stated DJ Khaled. “Let’s win more with LikeWings.”

Another Wing debuted in November 2021 across over 150 locations and three continents at the same time on the REEF Kitchens platform. The concept has since expanded to Asia and been featured on The Tonight Show and Saturday Night Live, among others.

