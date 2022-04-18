Is DoorDash Considering Cannabis Deliveries?

MacRumors writer Steve Moser tweeted on Monday that DoorDash DASH, the popular food delivery company, was considering cannabis delivery.

“DoorDash is working on cannabis delivery (after verifying a customer’s age). $DASH,” Moser posted on Twitter.

“DoorDash changed this image again today. Also, the attached image shows some of the cannabis-related text in DoorDash’s app which indicates DoorDash is working on cannabis pickup... You will not be charged when placing the order. Pay when you arrive at the store and provide an ID,” added Moser in a subsequent tweet, showing a couple of screenshots of a few icons and a line of code saying, “You will not be charged when placing the order. Pay when you arrive at the store and provide an ID."

Why It Matters: Moser did not reveal the source of this information.

“This is kind of hard to believe. Not gonna keep an NYSE listing if they do delivery, and they can't farm out to independent contractors — delivery drivers generally have to be employees(...),” tweeted @MarcHauser8

Benzinga reached out to DoorDash and asked if it is working on cannabis delivery.

“DoorDash is always thinking about new ways to provide the communities we serve with access to unparalleled convenience and opportunity through our platform. We continually explore and test new innovations, but don’t have any new updates to share at this time," said a DoorDash spokesperson.

DoorDash shares are trading lower on Monday — at market close it was down 5.68% at $103.10 — alongside several other stocks in the broader consumer discretionary sector amid overall market weakness as a rise in bond yields weighs on stocks.

Photo by Marques Thomas @querysprout.com on Unsplash