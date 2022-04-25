EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Edibles Producer Kiva Teams Up With SAINt JHN On Limited Edition Collection

California cannabis edibles producer Kiva Confections has teamed up with 2x Grammy musician and songwriter SAINt JHN for a limited release of their popular Lost Farm Gummies and Chews. The collaboration brings a collection of 100% live resin-infused edibles with full-spectrum, strain-specific effects.

The first partnership drop, Lost Farm Dragonfruit Gummies infused with the Grape Pie Cookies strain, officially enters California dispensary doors on Monday. The product retails for $20, while supplies last.

“Edibles are a part of my daily lifestyle. Whether I'm listening to the music I just made, creating in the studio, and definitely right after a live show. When I was first introduced to Lost Farm a couple years back, they’ve been my go-to products for everything. I even make sure my day-to-day team keeps a pack of Lost Farm gummies and chews on them just in case I forget my stash at home. They pack a punch and I love the richer, stronger elevation that you get from the strain-specific live resin,” musician SAINt JHN stated. “Getting the opportunity to create something of my own with a brand I’ve admired for so long has been everything I’d hoped for.”

For the first product drop within this first-of-its-kind collaboration, the Guyanese-Brooklyn artist handpicked the Indica-dominant strain Grape Pie Cookies, which is known for its irresistible aroma of fresh baked goods coupled with sweet and creamy grape overtones. The flavors of bright, juicy dragonfruit and sweet pomegranate are underscored with mild, gassy notes from the strain in this delicious fruit gummy. Like all Lost Farm products, the Dragonfruit Gummies are plant-based and feature 10mg of THC per serving and 100mg THC per package.

“Cannabis and music enhance each other in a really special way. We’re truly thrilled to be working with such a boundary-pushing mind like SAINt JHN,” Kristi Palmer, co-founder of Kiva said in a statement. “From the specific strains chosen to the nuanced flavors that pair so perfectly with them, SAINt was extremely hands-on and instrumental to the creative process from beginning to end.”

Photo: Courtesy of The Come Up Show from Canada - Saint Jhn via Wikimedia Commons