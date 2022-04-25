QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Silver Spike Capital Presents "The Rise of Debt Financing In The Cannabis Industry" At The Cannabis Capital Conference

by Jad Malaeb
April 25, 2022 12:03 PM | 1 min read

Photo by RODNAE Productions on Pexels

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Dino Colonna, Partner at Silver Spike Capital SSPK, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference (CCC). 

Silver Spike Capital is an investment firm focused on plant-based and alternative health and wellness investment strategies. Silver Spike’s platform provides investors the opportunity to partner with some of the cannabis industry’s earliest investors, entrepreneurs & operators.

Watch the full interview here. 

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Benzinga Cannabis Capital ConferencePartner ContentSilver Spike CapitalCannabisMarkets