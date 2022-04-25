QQQ
Steve Miles Facilitates A Discussion On Scaling Through Mergers And Acquisitions And Retail Expansion In The Cannabis Sector

by Sam Msiska, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 25, 2022 4:47 PM | 1 min read

Photo by Isaac Smith on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Steve Milles, co-founder and chief executive officer at Sharp Capital Advisors, led a 5-member panel at this year’s Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022. 

The panel had Michael Cristalli of Mystic Holdings, Jon Levine of MariMed MRMD, Olivier Blechner of Jushi Holdings JUSH JUSHF and TJ Cole of Cresco Labs.

Sharp is an investment advisory firm focused on the cannabis sector. The firm provides sell-side, buy-side, capital advisory, and distressed services to cannabis companies. An affiliate of the established global middle-market investment bank, Sharp combines their bankers’ years of M&A experience to provide honest transactional advice and execution with integrity

Watch the full video here:

