QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Discussing The Nuances Of Cannabis Debt

by Nick Thomas, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2022 12:18 PM | 1 min read

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Jack Mascone, Head of Capital Markets at Seaport Global, was a guest speaker at Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022. Mascone was joined on a panel including Travis Goad, Managing Partner of Pelorus Equity, John Lykouretzos, CEO of FocusGrowth Asset Management and Len Tannenbaum, CEO of AFC Gamma Inc. AFCG.

Seaport Global is a privately held capital markets firm specializing in global credit sales, trading and research and investment banking.

Watch the full video here:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Picture credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Benzinga Cannabis Capital ConferencePartner ContentSeaport GlobalCannabisSmall CapMarkets