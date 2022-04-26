Discussing The Nuances Of Cannabis Debt

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Jack Mascone, Head of Capital Markets at Seaport Global, was a guest speaker at Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022. Mascone was joined on a panel including Travis Goad, Managing Partner of Pelorus Equity, John Lykouretzos, CEO of FocusGrowth Asset Management and Len Tannenbaum, CEO of AFC Gamma Inc. AFCG.

Seaport Global is a privately held capital markets firm specializing in global credit sales, trading and research and investment banking.

Watch the full video here:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Picture credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash