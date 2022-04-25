One Company Is Setting The Stage For Taking Over The Nevada Cannabis Industry

Photo by jplenio on Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Kellen O'Keefe, President & CEO, Flower One Holdings Inc. FONE FLOOF, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022.

Flower One Holdings Inc. is a leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada and one of its largest cannabis cultivators, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner. Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands.

You can view O’Keefe’s presentation on Taking Over the Nevada Market here.

