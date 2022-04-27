A Cannabis Company Redemption Story Born In California

Photo by Chris Buchanan on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Ed Schmults, CEO of Harborside Inc. HBOR, HBORF, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022.

Harborside is a vertically integrated enterprise with cannabis licenses covering retail, major brands, distribution, cultivation, nursery and manufacturing and is one of the oldest cannabis companies in California. Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States and today operates 11 major dispensaries and a manufacturing facility in Oakland, California.

You can watch Schmults’ presentation here:

