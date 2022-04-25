Tilt CEO Discusses Interstate Expansion, How To Successfully Launch Your Brand In New Markets

Image by Herbal Hemp from Pixabay

Gary Santo, CEO of TILT Holdings Inc TLLTF was joined by Rusty Wilenkings, CEO of Old Pal, LLC to discuss the interstate expansion of cannabis brands and how to successfully launch into new markets. Amy Larson, VP of Marketing and Communications at TILT, moderated their talk at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

TILT builds cannabis brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. The two companies partnered in June 2021 and have been expanding into new territories ever since.

