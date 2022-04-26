QQQ
This Company Is Helping Vertical Cannabis Cultivation Thrive

by Mark Gilman, Benzinga Editor
April 26, 2022 12:23 PM | 1 min read

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Grow Glide CEO Travis Schwartz was a guest of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on April 20, 2022. 

Grow Glide creates vertical racking solutions for cannabis cultivators across the globe, built by growers, for growers. The company’s racks are fully customizable and include modular grow tables that allow scaled growth over time. 

You can view Schwartz’s presentation, 20X Growth - The Explosion of Vertical Cannabis Cultivation, here:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Photo provided by Grow Glide

Posted In: Benzinga Cannabis Capital ConferenceGrow GlidePartner ContentCannabisMarkets