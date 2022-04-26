This Company Is Helping Vertical Cannabis Cultivation Thrive

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Grow Glide CEO Travis Schwartz was a guest of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on April 20, 2022.

Grow Glide creates vertical racking solutions for cannabis cultivators across the globe, built by growers, for growers. The company’s racks are fully customizable and include modular grow tables that allow scaled growth over time.

You can view Schwartz’s presentation, 20X Growth - The Explosion of Vertical Cannabis Cultivation, here:

Photo provided by Grow Glide