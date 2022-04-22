Parallel Opens Surterra Wellness, Medical Marijuana Dispensary In Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Parallel opened a new Surterra Wellness medical marijuana dispensary in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Located on the city's popular Sunrise Boulevard, the dispensary offers patients an array of medicinal products developed to enhance a patient's well-being. The grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place April 28, 2022.

"We are excited to open our Fort Lauderdale location and expand Surterra's presence among the communities of South Florida. This new location now allows a wider network of patients to access the many high-quality medical marijuana products that Surterra provides," stated Parallel CEO James Whitcomb.

In celebration of the store's grand opening, customers will enjoy 42.0% off all items (excludes accessories) as well as double loyalty points for the entire day of the grand opening. Loyalty rewards enable shoppers to save more when they spend, with 1 point awarded for every $1 spent and at 500 points members receive a 10% discount, which can be stacked for more savings. They will also have branded giveaways for early shoppers. Surterra welcomes anyone 18 and older in its stores so that they can ask questions and learn more about products directly from their educated staff.

Surterra is also calling all artists for a unique opportunity. Surterra's Artist Showcase is coming soon to a Surterra store near you. The company is looking for local artists to put their work on display in its stores for a two-to-four-month period. Selected artists will gain exposure to new audiences in the store as well as through Surterra's email subscriber lists and social media channels.

The Fort Lauderdale dispensary is located at 1776 E Sunrise, Blvd, days of operation and hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients who are registered in the state of Florida with a medical marijuana card are welcome to purchase. All other visitors are welcome to seek consultations.

Photo: Courtesy of Shelby Ireland on Unsplash

