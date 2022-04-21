Cannabis Operator DIZPOT Has Reported Doubling Its Revenue For The Past Four Years – Here's What It Says It's Up To Next

Photo by Yash Lucid on Pexels

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Founded by John Hartsell and Jeff Scrabeck in 2017, DIZPOT is a global cannabis branding, packaging and technology company with custom solutions for highly regulated markets.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, DIZPOT produces millions of packages every month, providing its national list of customers with a single-source solution to compliantly and competitively bring products to market. Their motto, “old school service,” drives the team.

But DIZPOT has humble beginnings. In an interview with BudsFeed, Hartsell reveals that the company began with a simple sentence from business partner Scrabeck:

“Let’s start a packaging distribution company.”

Leveraging Hartsell’s political ties to the Arizona community, the two funneled their entrepreneurial spirit into a $45,000 investment to start DIZPOT just weeks later.

“Our first full month in business was April 2016, and we topped $100,000 in sales that first month,” Hartsell told BudsFeed. “From that point forward, DIZPOT has been on a trajectory of doubling its revenue year over year for the past four years. We’re entering our fifth year in 2022, and we’re looking to more than double in size again.”

The DIZPOT story, and its impressive self-reported financials, may provide a refreshing outlook to an industry that has been fraught with boom-bust moves. This steady revenue growth has eluded even some major operators like Tilray Inc. TLRY and Canopy Growth Corp. CGC, potentially hinting at the smaller operators’ ability to maneuver around the dynamic cannabis market.

DIZPOT Opens Logistics Arm

DIZPOT also recently launched a new division, DIZLOGIC, which touts third-party logistics (3PL) and freight-forwarding software aimed at solving cannabis supply chain challenges for international transport services.

Recently, many cannabis license operators have reportedly struggled to find cost-effective and reliable shipping solutions for packaging as well as any other supplies and equipment needed for operations because of supply chain issues. DIZPOT says it recognized the industry’s need for more advanced logistical support when moving branded packaging pieces from one facility to the next. The supply chain in general has been an overarching strain on many American businesses, which was recently addressed by the White House in its announcement of the Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW) initiative.

“Many mainstream 3PL and freight-forwarding companies do not understand the intricacies of the cannabis industry. For cannabis brands, compliance issues that could arise from labeling on a box or misunderstanding of contents in the containers could create a major delay or even seizure,” Hartsell said.

DIZPOT states that this new division provides expanded offerings to help customers streamline international packaging shipments by forecasting accurate lead times, successfully keeping track of packages and ensuring timely delivery to one or multiple locations in the United States. DIZLOGIC also helps prevent supply chain disruptions by anticipating and planning for compliance updates and policy changes that prevent packages from leaving or arriving at ports. All of these offerings in turn save time and money for the customer.

DIZPOT, by creating new technology and software adapted for the needs of the cannabis industry, is positioned to pivot to national supply chain and distribution needs if federal legalization comes to fruition.

For information visit DIZPOT.com.

