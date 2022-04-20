Curaleaf Launches BlueKudu THC Chocolates In Florida

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA, launched BlueKudu infused chocolates at all 45 Curaleaf locations in Florida. Acquired by Curaleaf in 2020, BlueKudu was founded in Colorado as one of the state's original edible manufacturers known for utilizing culinary experts to create artisanal cannabis products. The expansion marks BlueKudu's first launch outside of Colorado and Curaleaf's entrance into Florida's infused chocolate category.

Patients in the Sunshine State can now experience the BlueKudu brand through three distinct 100mg THC gluten-free bars: Milk Chocolate (sativa), vegan Dark Chocolate Mint (hybrid) and Milk Chocolate (indica). Each BlueKudu chocolate bar consists of ingredients sourced from Rainforest Alliance Fair Trade Certified Farms. BlueKudu's alcohol extraction process produces a clean and more natural oil infused in easy-to-manage 5mg pieces that simplify the dosing process.

"BlueKudu's ability to produce consistent and premium edibles make it an ideal patient offering in Florida," stated Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf US. "We are thrilled to introduce the brand's line of artisanal infused chocolates to the state's growing base of medical patients. At Curaleaf, and especially in the important Florida market, we remain committed to enhancing our product offerings to meet the needs of the diverse patient community."

The expansion of BlueKudu follows the launch of Select Live Rosin and Select X Bites in Florida.

Photo: Courtesy of Jeff W on Unsplash

Related News