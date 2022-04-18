Curaleaf Releases Inaugural "Rooted in Good" Social Impact Report, Here's What's In It

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA, has released its first annual 2021 Social Impact Report. The report highlights the community achievements and positive impact of its corporate social responsibility work, "Rooted in Good."

Since its official launch in February 2021, Curaleaf's Rooted in Good program has focused on setting industry standards around commitment to developing a more equitable, sustainable and diverse cannabis industry. The program focuses on three core pillars: diversity, equity & inclusion (DE&I), social equity and sustainability, and the 2021 Social Impact Report highlights key accomplishments, community partnerships and facts and figures within those key areas.

From Curaleaf's initiative to partner with 420 diverse suppliers and brands by 2025, to launching its first ever-social equity focused brand with partner B NOBLE, to internal workplace diversity initiatives and implementing new sustainable manufacturing practices, Curaleaf has remained committed to running an impactful business that is Rooted in Good.

Report Summary

As outlined in the report, Curaleaf has made the following progress against these key goals:

As part of its 420 x 25 Supplier Diversity commitment, Curaleaf is doing business with 420 new cannabis brands, ancillary suppliers and advocacy organizations from underrepresented communities by 2025. The company is now working with more than 100 new and diverse partners and suppliers after one year of this program.

Curaleaf is actively working towards its goal for 10% of its team members to come from populations touched by low-level cannabis-related offenses. In 2021, 3.7% Percentage of new hires met this criteria, and the company is taking steps to increase that number in 2022.

The company set a goal to contribute at least $1 million in community investment to programs that address collateral consequences associated with marijuana-related offenses. In total, Curaleaf and Select brands contributed over $2,400,000 to partner organizations across the country in 2021.

Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf, stated, "I'm incredibly proud of the work we've been able to begin this year, the goals we're working toward and the partnerships we've made through Rooted in Good. I truly believe we are leading the industry when it comes to making an impact and setting the standard for meaningful corporate social responsibility that doesn't just talk but actually walks the walk. This is a testament to the power of Khadijah Tribble, the CSR team and everyone at Curaleaf who works tirelessly every day to hold us accountable to that standard."

Photo: Courtesy of Jeff W on Unsplash

