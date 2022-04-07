Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac Opens Up On Taking Psilocybin With Ethan Hawke

Oscar Isaac, one of the most recognizable personalities at the moment with roles in record-breaking films such as Ex Machina, Dune and the three latest Star Wars movies, has cemented his position as a great actor.

Lately, he has been on a publicity tour for his most recent show, Moon Knight, and was recently a featured guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. While discussing the work he did with Ethan Hawke, a curious anecdote came up.

One night, on the outskirts of Budapest, Isaac, his brother and Hawke took some psilocybin and, in the words of the actor, “danced with God.”

“We had some mushrooms and listened to the Phosphorescent album. We laid down and giggled for a long time listening to music and then went to a park and played some football a little bit,” he added. Isaac and Colbert then briefly discussed the legality of the substance, both in Hungary and in the US.

With these comments, Isaac joins a growing list of celebrities who gave positive comments on psychedelics, such as Jon Stewart, Jada Pinkett Smith, Elon Musk, and Joe Rogan.

Photo: Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.