Sproutly Forms A Joint Venture With Kingston Cannabis, Here Is Why

Sproutly Canada, Inc. SRUTF SPR (FSE: 38G), is expanding its commercial relationship with Kingston Cannabis Inc., a Health Canada Licensed processor.

Sproutly and KCI have agreed to form a joint venture that will utilize the proprietary APP technology to produce proprietary, natural, whole plant extracts of cannabis and hemp which will be used to formulate, evaluate, manufacture, and sell beverage and edible products. Sproutly will grant the JV a license to use the APP technology to produce and sell the products in Canada and Australia, and may elect to expand to other countries in which Sproutly has exclusive rights to the APP technology. KCI will provide the licensed facility and operating services to the JV while Sproutly will provide the APP license, technical services and oversight. The parties will utilize the JV to jointly develop brands, market products, and share in JV profits. Sproutly retains the rights to grant APP licenses to other licensed producers and KCI retains the right to produce and sell other products that do not use the APP technology. APP processing operations are being set up at KCI allowing the JV to produce the extracts and finished products at the same site in order to minimize the cost to produce.

"Expanding the scope of the existing Sproutly-KCI relationship with this JV is a show of our successful collaboration in formulating and evaluating beverages using APP extracts. The JV will now integrate APP processing and finished product manufacturing to avoid potential issues that arise from divided manufacturing and avoid duplication of some operational expenses", stated Arup Sen, CEO and director of Sproutly. "We can now offer prospective partners a fully integrated flower-to-finished product service." he added.

"We are harmonizing our operations to move in stride and release next generation botanical products and packaging that will shape medicine and technology. Our combined work, detailed research, and significant experience will be critical to establishing growth within local cannabis markets as well as international medical avenues. We are excited to welcome these new ideas to fruition and materialize a successful future with our partners." Stated Jonathan Pilon, president of KCI.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash

Related News