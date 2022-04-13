Curaleaf Select Brand Teams Up With Artist James Haunt: Here's Why

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.’s CURLF CURA Select brand has partnered with Los Angeles based artist James Haunt for the launch of a limited-edition Cliq Elite Live strain in California. The product is now available at dispensaries across the state in celebration of 4/20.

"Haunted Haze" is an herbal and fruity hybrid inspired by the creative vision of Haunt, whose murals can be found in high-profile locations throughout the world. Available in 1g Cliq pods, the balanced strain is paired with Select's high-quality Elite Live oil and Cliq's intelligently designed vape delivery system. It features proprietary gravity-fed pod and stainless steel encasing,

"Cannabis is a daily part of my health and wellness routine. It helps me remain present, meditate and self-reflect," stated James Haunt. "I'm proud to partner with Select for the launch of Haunted Haze, a premium product that allows me to get lost in my imagination and venture within."

"Haunt's authenticity and desire to push artistic boundaries align with Select's commitment to elevating cannabis offerings and experiences for the modern consumer," stated Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf US. "The product's vibrant packaging paired with the innovative, limited-edition strain make this a unique addition to our California product portfolio, and we think consumers will agree."

Select Cliq Elite Live is available in three states including Arizona, California and Oregon, however the Haunted Haze strain is available exclusively in California while supplies last.

Photo: Courtesy of Curaleaf

