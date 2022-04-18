Trulieve Opens Medical Marijuana Dispensary In Zephyrhills, Florida

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL, opened a new medical cannabis dispensary in Zephyrhills, Florida. Located at 6601 Gall Blvd. Suite #1.

"Trulieve is excited to expand access to medical to more patients in Florida and build strong relationships in the Zephyrhills community," stated Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "We are driven by our commitment to providing tailored, high-quality patient care in a safe and comfortable environment."

Trulieve's retail employees are trained to provide personalized patient care and support individuals at every stage of their cannabis journey. The company's dispensaries throughout Florida offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages to ensure optimal cannabis experiences.

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Patients have access to nationally-beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, Love's Oven, O.pen, and Sunshine Cannabis.

Photo: Courtesy of Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

