Trulieve Opening Medical Marijuana Dispensary In Fort Myers, Florida

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL is opening a new medical cannabis dispensary in Fort Myers, Florida. Located at 15620 Summerlin Rd., the doors will open at 9 a.m. on April 13, 2022.

Grand opening festivities throughout the day at the new dispensary will include numerous partner giveaways, music, food trucks, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup.

"Trulieve is excited to expand access to medical cannabis in the Fort Myers market and build strong relationships in the community," stated Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Our company is driven by our commitment to providing tailored, high-quality patient care in a safe and comfortable environment."

The company’s retail employees are trained to provide personalized patient care and support individuals at every stage of their cannabis journey. Trulieve dispensaries throughout Florida offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages to ensure optimal cannabis experiences.

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Patients have access to brands such as Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, Love's Oven, O.pen, and Sunshine Cannabis.

