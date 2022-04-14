WYNK THC And CBD Infused Seltzers Now Available In Eight States

WYNK THC & Seltzer now is available in eight states: New Mexico, Michigan and Arkansas recently joined Arizona, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri and Ohio on the roster of states where medical patients and/or recreational consumers can purchase the balanced 1:1 ratio THC and CBD seltzers.

As the cannabis beverage industry continues to grow, according to Brightfield Group research agency, THC-infused beverages will account for $1 billion in U.S. sales by 2025.

Additional Headset data shows that the bulk of the growth in the 10mg or less THC sector over the last few years has come from the 0-5mg ‘micro-dosed’ category of beverages. Microdosed beverages enable consumers to be in control of their high because they can start slow with one can and let the buzz set in before deciding to reach for another. Fast-acting, micro-dosed formulations, such as Wynk’s are reported to have a quick onset, hitting the system within approximately fifteen minutes and dissipating in around 90 minutes.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have been able to bring eight states online in just under a year,” stated Casey Parzych, co-founder and president of Wynk. “New cannabis consumers gravitate to the refreshing flavors and light, balanced buzz of Wynk to help take the edge off, whether with just one can or several enjoyed over time. Wynk provides a great way to unwind, whether you’re relaxing alone or enjoying it socially with friends.”

Featuring all-natural flavors of Juicy Mango, Lime Twist and Black Cherry Fizz, each recreational 8.4 ounce can of Wynk has a balanced 1:1 ratio of 2.5 milligrams of THC and CBD and delivers a light, relaxing feeling. Wynk’s higher-dose formulation, available in medical markets, comes in a 12-ounce can and contains 5 mg each of THC and CBD. All Wynk beverages contain zero sugar, calories, or alcohol.

Related News

WYNK THC And CBD Infused Seltzers Available To Patients In Arkansas

Wynk THC & CBD Infused Seltzers Available In Michigan Via Deal With Ascend Wellness

Wynk THC And CBD Infused Seltzers Available In New Mexico Via Everest Cannabis