WYNK THC And CBD Infused Seltzers Available To Patients In Arkansas

WYNK THC & Seltzer cannabis seltzer beverage is available to medicinal patients in Arkansas. Through a partnership with Bold Cultivation, WYNK's microdose products are available now at licensed dispensaries for consumers with a registered medicinal use card.

“Patients, especially those seeking a less pronounced high, are discovering that a blend of THC and CBD is a very effective way to experience a calming and relaxed feeling,” stated Casey Parzych, co-founder and president of Wynk. “Because Wynk is fast-acting, the experience is a mellow onset that dissipates in less than two hours.”

Featuring all-natural flavors of Juicy Mango, Lime Twist and Black Cherry Fizz, each 12 ounce can of Wynk has a 1:1 ratio of 5 milligrams of THC and CBD and delivers a light, relaxing high that is felt in under fifteen minutes and lasts for around ninety minutes.

“Bold is thrilled to partner with Wynk to offer the first infused beverage for the patients of Arkansas while continuing to educate patients on the benefits of THC and CBD,” stated Annie Iselin, senior director of operations of Bold Cultivation.