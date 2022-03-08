Wynk THC And CBD Infused Seltzers Available In New Mexico Via Everest Cannabis

Through a partnership with Everest Cannabis Co., Wynk's microdose products are available now for medical consumers in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Las Cruces, and will be made available to recreational users on April 1, 2022.

"Consumers, especially those new to cannabis, are discovering that microdosing a THC and CBD blend is a great way to experience a gently relaxed feeling," stated Casey Parzych, co-founder and president of Wynk. "Because Wynk is fast-acting, the experience feels similar to enjoying alcohol-based hard seltzer, but without the super sweet flavor, alcohol, calories, or hangover."

Featuring all-natural flavors of Juicy Mango, Lime Twist and Black Cherry Fizz, each 8.4 ounce can of Wynk has a 1:1 ratio of 2.5 milligrams of THC and CBD and delivers a light, relaxing buzz that is felt in under fifteen minutes and lasts for around ninety minutes.

"We are thrilled to offer this first-of-its-kind product to New Mexicans. Wynk's fast-acting delivery of THC in a delicious seltzer is just what's needed in our upcoming adult-use market," commented Trishelle Kirk, CEO of Everest Cannabis Co.

