Greenlane Strengthens Leadership Diversity And Industry Expertise With New CAO And Board Director

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN appointed Darsh Dahya as chief accounting officer, effective April 18, 2022, and Renah Persofsky as board director, effective April 11, 2022. Dallas Imbimbo resigned from the company's board of directors.

Dahya previously served as the senior vice president of accounting at MedMen Enterprises Inc. MMEN MMNFF. Prior to that, Dahya served in several audit and managerial roles at BDO.

"We are very excited to welcome Darsh to Greenlane," stated Nick Kovacevich, CEO of Greenlane. "Darsh brings a compelling blend of accounting and finance experience, well-honed technical skills, and proven leadership abilities. He also brings valuable and unique experience in the highly nuanced cannabis industry. We believe Darsh will be a strong leader as we execute our 2022 strategic plan to accelerate our path to profitability and position Greenlane for sustainable, long-term value creation."

Persofsky has served as the CEO of Strajectory Corp. since 2010 and was an executive consultant of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM from 2011 to 2021. She presently serves as the vice chairwoman and lead director of Tilray Inc. TLRY, from October 2017, as well as executive chairwoman of Green Gruff Inc. since July 2019. Persofsky is also currently a board member of K.B. Recycling Ltd., and Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM.

Kovacevich continued: "On behalf of the entire board, I'm thrilled to welcome Renah. Renah has over 40 years of business experience with a deep understanding of distribution and the global cannabis market. She has worked intimately with many leading brands, which we believe will prove invaluable as we continue to grow our Greenlane Brands and become the leading house of brands in the ancillary cannabis industry. Further, Renah adds instant credibility with her corporate governance experience at leading cannabis organizations Tilray and Hydrofarm. We look forward to bringing her voice and perspective to our Board, as we continue to seek talented individuals from all walks of life to help lead Greenlane in its next stage of evolution."

