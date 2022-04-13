Cybin's CYB0004 Shows Positive Preclinical Results Over Traditional Psychedelics

CYB004 is one of Cybin’s CYBN proprietary second-generation psychedelics, developed to treat depression, anxiety, and substance abuse disorders. According to the company, the substance has recently shown positive preclinical data over DMT, the molecule from which it is derived.

Cybin has observed that the preclinical study showed promising results for CYB004 regarding bioavailability, duration of the effect, and the onset of the psychoactive effect.

When compared with oral DMT, Cybin’s proprietary substance showed an increase in bioavailability of almost 2000% (since orally administered DMT shows little to no bioavailability), and of 41% when compared to inhaled DMT. Regarding the duration of the effect, CYB004 lasted almost three times longer as intravenously administered DMT.

“DMT has shown to be a promising and effective psychedelic for the treatment of mental health issues. However, known side effects like disorientation and anxiety and its mode of administration have historically hindered its use and availability. CYB004 via inhalation may solve these challenges and finally support a clinical path forward for this important therapeutic,” commented Doug Drysdale, CEO of the company. “Inhaled CYB004 is being developed to potentially overcome the limitations of IV DMT and become an important treatment option for anxiety disorders for patients and physicians.”

The company plans to submit a regulatory filing for a pilot study in the second quarter of 2022, with the aim to initiate it in the following quarter.

CYB004 is administered through inhalation, and Cybin has applied for a patent for that delivery method.

Photo: Courtesy of Louis Reed on Unsplash