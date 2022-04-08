WIPO Publishes Cybin's Patent Application For Inhaled Psychedelics Therapies

Cybin Inc. CYBN announced that the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) published an international patent application covering a range of inhalation delivery methods for psychedelic molecules.

“Our progress to secure IP for unique psychedelic delivery methods strongly aligns and supports our current CYB004 pipeline program of deuterated DMT via inhalation, which is aimed at overcoming some of the known challenges of oral and IV-administered DMT,” explained the company’s CEO, Doug Drysdale.

The Patent Cooperation Treaty published is called “Methods For Delivery Of Psychedelic Medications By Inhalation And Systems For Performing The Methods,” and Cybin expects that it will be a viable tool to protect currently in-development inhaled forms of psychedelic molecules.

