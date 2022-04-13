Olympic Medalists Ashley Wagner And Cullen Jones Join Lifeist Portfolio Company Mikra As Brand Ambassadors

Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc., a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Lifeist Wellness Inc. NXTTF LFST M, has engaged Olympic medalists Ashley Wagner and Cullen Jones as brand ambassadors.

Ashley Wagner is a bronze medalist in figure skating at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and a silver medalist at the 2016 World Championships. Since Michelle Kwan in 1999, Wagner was the first U.S. senior ladies figure skater to win three national championships (2012, 2013 and 2015).

Cullen Jones is a gold medalist in swimming at the 2008 Olympic Games in the 4x100m freestyle, and won two silvers (4x100m freestyle relay and 50m freestyle) and a gold in the 4x100m medley relay at the 2012 Olympic Games. He also won two gold medals and one silver medal at the swimming world championships.

“To complement our development deal with baseball hero Jose Bautista, Mikra continues to assemble a roster of athletic role models and amazing humans to support the launch of Mikra and push our mission of increasing the world’s health-span forward,” stated Faraaz Jamal, COO of Lifeist and CEO of Mikra. “Both Ashley and Cullen are inspirations and trailblazers, and we are privileged that they are part of the Mikra family. Together, we plan to help humans around the world enjoy better cellular health.”

Related News