SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) Announces Upcoming Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference

SRAX SRAX, a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS (“SaaS”) platform, has announced that the Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference is scheduled for April 20, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET. The conference will be held via SRAX’s Sequire Virtual Events. The one-day virtual event is expected to draw significant numbers; almost 9 million active small cap investors have been invited to attend. The event agenda keynote addresses by several well-known names in the industry and also includes some 25 cannabis and psychedelic companies offering 25-minute presentations. “This our second annual Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference,” said SRAX vice president of community and events Morgan Fogg in the press release. “We are delighted by the public companies joining the program this year and have some stimulating speakers rounding out our keynotes and panels. We recently launched new 1:1 feature updates to the Sequire Virtual Events platform, so we are looking forward to having our audience experience that too.”

About SRAX Inc.

SRAX is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information about the company, please visit www.SRAX.com.

