High Times Partners With Ginger Commerce For Direct-To-Consumer Deliveries In California

High Times has entered into a partnership with Ginger Commerce for direct-to-consumer (DTC) delivery. The partnership combines Ginger’s proprietary e-commerce software and brand-forward business model with High Time’s expansive delivery network throughout California.

Direct-to-consumer delivery in the cannabis industry has quickly grown into a dominating revenue channel for businesses. Some of California’s brands such as THC Design, Beezle and Tyson 2.0, are using the Ginger platform to enable their DTC service. With DTC, brands have unprecedented access and ownership of their customers' data, and receive significantly better margins than in the traditional retail environment, or on 3rd party marketplace delivery websites.

“Ginger is excited to partner with one of the most well known and respected brands in our industry. Combining Ginger’s innovative tech and High Times reach across California, we know that we’re bringing tremendous value to brands and making DTC more accessible for consumers,” stated Roie Edery, founder/CEO of Ginger. “With their renowned media outlet and Cannabis Cup events, High Times’ reach enhances Ginger’s offering to its client brands by providing them exciting new channels to reach more customers. We’re looking forward to the impact our unique partnership will have on the industry as we pursue our mission to become the largest DTC company in the U.S.”