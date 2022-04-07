Cannabis Retailer Expands in Sonoma In Alliance With Craft Cannabis Brands From Northern California

As customers return to brick-and-mortar stores after the COVID-19 pandemic, cannabis dispensary owners prepare to provide tailored customer experiences in settings that differ by far from the “trap” stores stereotypes of prohibition times.

The surge of online cannabis deliveries during the pandemic, in addition to price competition has driven cannabis entrepreneurs to compete for offering a broad selection of high-quality cannabis products and finding skillful budtenders that can build a strong community of customers around cannabis culture. In addition, store design and infrastructure remain key assets to differentiate businesses in a crowded market.

In California, home to some of the most innovative dispensary chains such as Harborside HBOR HBORF, the Santa Rosa sector, in particular, has grown by being conveniently located along the Highway 101 corridor which helps local cannabis businesses reach beyond the city limits.

“It’s competitive. That’s why we have to keep innovating and getting better,” said Eli Melrod, CEO and co-founder of Solful, a craft cannabis dispensary founded in Sonoma County, in 2017. “I think it’s great for consumers because they are going to get better experiences.”

Solful recently announced it will open a new Santa Rosa location. Their new 755 Farmers Lane storefront will join their popular Sebastopol location and “promises to offer Santa Rosa residents even more convenient access to Solful’s sun-grown specialties,” according to a press release.

The new 900-square feet store features easy access to most points in Santa Rosa and northern Sonoma Valley and is an easy stop for visitors to Wine Country.

“Solful sources its flowers from small craft cannabis farmers in Northern California, including Emerald Cup winners Esensia, Moon Gazer Farms, Glentucky Family Farm and Alpenglow Farms, as well as places a special emphasis on promoting sustainable, regenerative farming practices,” according to the company.

“We have had tremendous success as a mission-driven company focusing on craft cannabis, best-in-class team member and customer education, and a welcoming, inviting in-store experience,” Melrod noted. “We can’t wait to bring our philosophy of promoting health and happiness with cannabis to the Santa Rosa community.”

To open in time for 4/20, Solful has planned a week of festivities. The event will kick off on April 15 with huge deals on flower, edibles, topicals, concentrates, and more, plus massive gift bag giveaways and a fundraiser for the local food bank Food for Thought.

Photo By Lelen Ruete.