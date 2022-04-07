EXCLUSIVE: Psychedelics Integration Platform Homecoming Raises $4M In Seed Round

Homecoming, a patient care platform for psychedelic therapy, has closed an oversubscribed $4 million round in seed funding.

The company’s model works by partnering with psychedelics clinics, therapists and retreats to support clients before, between and after sessions.

Homecoming will use the funding to scale, expanding its service to new clinics and retreats in addition to diversifying its product offering within its existing set of clients.

What Does Homecoming Do?

The company says it “supports healing journeys” with personalized guides, tasks and daily check-ins, as well as preparation and integration support “through a single, user-friendly platform for clinics.”

Homecoming launched in October 2021 and was built on research showing that psychedelic therapy patients can achieve better outcomes when they prepare ahead of sessions and continuously work to integrate their experiences afterward.

“Homecoming helps clinics reach more patients and fulfill operational goals using modern therapy tools, precision data, and enhanced management of the entire patient experience,” stated the company in a release.

“With their financial and strategic support, we are positioned to become the backbone infrastructure for the emerging field of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, and ensure that our growth is fully aligned with the success of all stakeholders in the ecosystem,” said Homecoming founder Yuriy Blokhin.

Photo by Jason Goodman on Unsplash