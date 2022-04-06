Core One Labs Begins Trading On OTCQB

Under the CLABF symbol, psychedelics-oriented company Core One Labs CLABF started trading on the OTCQB Venture Market.

The company’s CEO, Joel Shacker, commented: “Upgrading to the OTCQB is a timely and important milestone for Core One, as it will not only lead to increased corporate visibility in the US marketplace, it also has the potential to significantly enhance our liquidity and broaden our access to institutional and retail investors.”

With this movement, Core One Labs joins companies such as Psyched Wellness PSYCF, Awakn Life Sciences AWKNF, and Novamind NVMDF in the same market.