A Lesson In Cannabis Cultivation – Here's How Marijuana Company Of America Developed Greater & Quicker Cannabis Yields

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The path from innocent cannabis seed to luscious marijuana bud is fraught with danger.

Almost like the main character in a video game, the marijuana seedling must successfully fight off threats in five successive levels before it’s capable of reaping the fruits – in this case, the buds – of its labor. Because of the plant’s delicateness, cannabis operators must think long and hard about the cannabis cultivation process.

One of the key decisions in a marijuana seed’s path to harvest is the form of cultivation. Like all plants, marijuana plants grow from seeds, but they can also grow from clones. Taking a page out of science fiction novels – or maybe the other way around – marijuana plants can create genetically identical copies of themselves, which, like their regular counterparts, can produce the buds needed to make cannabis products. There’s heated debate on which cultivation starting point – seed or clone – is superior, but for Marijuana Company of America Inc. MCOA, the decision is clear: clones provide quicker and greater yields than seeds.

This opinion seems to be the consensus among mass producers of cannabis; Tilray Inc. TLRY and Canopy Growth Corp. CGC, for example, both show an emphasis on clone-produced marijuana. These companies use seed-produced plants as a “genetic model” for their clones, particularly those that show attractive characteristics throughout their growth and harvesting cycles.

But First – What Exactly Is Cloning?

Clones are cuttings from a mature mother marijuana plant that grow into new identical plants. Several advantages to clones make them superior to seeds.

For one, with clones, growers know the sex of the plant beforehand. They can still become hermaphrodites if stressed, but out of the gate, they’re female. Only females provide the buds that produce a marijuana high.

Starting with a clone with a track record of the previous harvest gives producers a good idea of what to expect from their plants. Growers can use a selective breeding process with seeds to create strong, healthy and generous versions of existing marijuana species and then expedite the growth process through clones taken from these optimized species.

Additionally, clones speed up the cultivation process. Seeds take time to sprout and grow into plants, but clones already have existing plant parts. Clones follow a plug-and-play model; they’re far easier to cultivate and face fewer threats than seeds throughout their growth.

An Investment In Clones

Marijuana Company of America cemented its belief in the cloning process with its acquisition of VBF Brands, Inc., a marijuana cultivator and distributor based in California. VBF Brands’ 10,000 square foot facility is a literal clone field, encompassing thousands of marijuana plants that are genetically identical to their robust mothers.

For the past two years, VBF Brands has reduced growth uncertainty and enhanced the likelihood of successful cultivation harvest through their cloning methods. Commenting on the process in a press release, the company says: “Cannabis clones carry the exact same genetic potential as their mother plant and have similar cannabinoid and terpene profiles when grown properly. When clones are selected from healthy, high-quality mother plants, they also inherit their vigor and natural resistance to mold, mildew and pests.

This latest acquisition exemplifies MCOA’s commitment to growing its business while remaining fiscally prudent and further establishing itself as a leader in the legalized cannabis THC, hemp and CBD industries. MCOA offers unique and diversified exposure to the global cannabidiol sector and fully intends to continue expanding its footprint with investments and collaborations with both new and existing strategic partners as well as spur organic growth from synergistic acquisitions.

Photo by Matteo Paganelli on Unsplash