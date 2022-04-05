MindMed Appoints Francois Lilienthal As New CCO

With over twenty years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, Francois Lilienthal, MD, has joined Mind Medicine Inc. MNMD as chief commercial officer (CCO). He had been serving as a consultant for the company for the last six months.

Lilienthal has a long trajectory with pharmaceutical companies—in 1997, he was Associate Medical Director for Rhone-Poulenc Rorer in Japan and later joined Bristol Myers Squibb BMY, where he was director and Global Marketing Leader.

In 2003, he started his work at the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson JNJ as executive director and Global Marketing Leader. From 2005 to 2007, Lilienthal served as executive director and U.S. Brand Leader at Tibotec, leading the launch of three HIV brands and the launch of Prezista, which achieved $800M in annual revenues at its peak. For the next 14 years, Lilienthal would be part of Merck MRK, where he held several executive positions, including Vice President, General Manager for Virology, and Global Commercial Leader for Early Development.

“This is a pivotal time for the industry and I am honored to be joining MindMed,” the new CCO commented. “I believe there is potential for psychedelic-derived medicine to address brain health disorders and look forward to working closely with the executive team as we continue conversations with the FDA and advance MindMed through its next phase of growth.”

“Dr. Lilienthal's expertise in growing businesses through successful global product launches across a range of therapeutic indications will be critical as we advance our pipeline and seek to address the massive need for novel therapies”, added Robert Barrow, MindMed’s CEO.

