Dr. Reddy's Laboratories & MediCane Health To Launch Medical Cannabis Products In Germany

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. RDY and MediCane Health Inc. announced the launch of its medical cannabis product in Germany.

As part of a collaboration between Dr. Reddy's and MediCane that started in 2021, MediCane will supply the medical cannabis products to Dr. Reddy's from its EU-GMP-certified facilities in Portugal along with providing logistical and regulatory support. As the exclusive distributor of the products in Germany, Dr. Reddy's will provide access to MediCane's medical cannabis products under its own brand supported by a specialized field force that can provide education on the use of the products and guidance on the health insurance reimbursement process to healthcare professionals.

The launch marks MediCane's entry into the pharmaceutical sector of a major European market. For Dr. Reddy's, the launch reinforces its presence in Germany's growing medical cannabis market, building on its recent acquisition of Nimbus Health GmbH that specializes in the distribution, registration, sales and marketing of medical cannabis.

Dr. Reddy's and MediCane have also signed an agreement for the co-funding of a phase II clinical trial for a cannabis product aimed at symptom relief of behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD). Dr. Reddy's will hold exclusive sales and marketing rights for such product in Europe (except Russia and CIS countries) upon completion of such trial. The parties expect to commence the clinical trial of the product during the second half of 2022. BPSD refers to the spectrum of commonly observed non-cognitive and non-neurological symptoms of dementia, such as agitation, aggression, psychosis, depression, and apathy.

Patrick Aghanian, head of European Generics, Dr. Reddy's, said: "This collaboration with MediCane Health demonstrates Dr. Reddy's commitment to take a leadership position in Europe's rapidly growing medical cannabis market. With MediCane, we join forces with a unique and differentiated research-based partner in the medical cannabis field. We are very pleased about the strategic, multi-dimensional collaboration with MediCane, which further complements our mission to accelerate access to medical cannabis to meet unmet patient needs and improve the quality of life of patients."