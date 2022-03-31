Marijuana Activist NJWeedman Goes Crypto, Will Drop NFT Collection On 4/20

Marijuana activist Ed Forchion — who goes by the nickname NJWeedman — is releasing his NJWeedman NFT Collection during Miami Tech Month on the heels of the Miami NFT Week conference. The collection will drop on 4/20, the internationally celebrated cannabis holiday. Forchion will mint three different collections on the Rarible NFT Marketplace, available through Ethereum.

The NJWeedman NFT Collection will fall under the categories of Support, Yacht and Membership, with each NFT purchase designated accordingly. A single "Support" category NFT will be made available on 04/20 with the proceeds supporting Forchion's endeavor to produce his streaming platform shows. The 4/20 NFT will continue to stay open for sale with different projects and initiatives being announced by Forchion. The "Yacht" NFT will grant yearly access for two people on Forchion's Cannabis Cruise line. The "Membership" NFT will have multi-utility and serve as different forms of payment for cover charges for parties and special events.

"With my storefront, NJWeedman's Joint in Trenton, now owned and operated by my daughters, and The Joint of Miami, the cannabis friendly art and music lounge, under the direction and ownership of my son and niece, I have more time on my hands to expand and pursue different interests. So, I'm making the leap into NFT's as a viable means for fund raising. NFT art is all the rage right now and I've had several inquiries for NJWeedman NFT's. Given my long-standing legacy, it seems like a great next adventure," stated Forchion.

Photo: Courtesy of NJWeedman