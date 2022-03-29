Wanna Brands Teams Up With August Allen To Offer AR Experience For Its New Cannabis Line

Cannabis-infused edibles brand Wana Brands and August Allen have launched an innovative AR experience for the cannabis brand's new product line that leverages the power and accessibility of Web-Based Augmented Reality.

The AR experience was developed by August Allen with outstanding compatibility across iOS and Android devices.

How It Works?

Consumers can simply hold their smartphones up to scan the QR code.

By scanning the QR code on the packaging, they are presented with immersive 3D animations enabling them to select and brilliantly interact with Wana's new Live Rosin gummy flavors Watermelon Slushy, Tropical Smoothie, Citrus Sorbet, and Berry Gelato.

These interactive features include a 360 view of 3D gummies floating around that participants can pop to hear unique, playful sounds and a terpene wheel that will take you to individual immersive flavor experiences.

In addition to the 3D interactive content, the experience also features key call-to-actions to share the experience, view product batch details, or watch the YouTube video.

Wana Brands CEO At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Nancy Whiteman, co-founder and CEO of Wana Brands, will be delivering a keynote at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the world's largest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event.

The conference is being held on April 20 and April 21, 2022 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel where Whiteman will open the final day with a keynote address in which they will discuss the strategies necessary to be successful in the U.S. cannabis market from the point of view of pre and post legalization.

Wana Brands, co-founded in 2010 in Colorado by Whiteman, saw its sales skyrocket soon thereafter as adult-use cannabis became legal and expanded to numerous states. In 2021, the company was acquired by Canopy Growth Corp CGC.

"The growth Wana has experienced over the past decade provides a compelling framework for profitably scaling a cannabis company and is a case study in the importance of innovation," Whiteman said. "Creating unique and interesting products is a priority at Wana. As we move closer to federal legalization in the United States, the insights gained from this approach remain relevant for other brands as they navigate the U.S. cannabis market."

Photo: Courtesy of sentidos humanos on Unsplash